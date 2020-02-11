Idaho parks department eyes voluntary trail pass program

The director of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation says his agency is starting a voluntary trail pass program as part of a long-range goal to raise awareness and eventually money for non-motorized trail maintenance.

David Langhorst told the Legislature's budget-setting committee Friday that interest in the 900-mile (1,450-kilometer) Idaho Centennial Trail has been growing.

He says motorized trail groups have been effective in persuading lawmakers to tax or place fees on those user groups for trail maintenance.

He says non-motorized trail users have been somewhat resistant to those kinds of user fees. He says the voluntary trail pass could help change minds.