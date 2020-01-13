Idaho power struggle leads to big role for obscure employee

A power struggle between the Idaho House and Senate has had ramifications for a relatively unknown state employee who's long toiled in an agency most people didn't know existed.

Administrative rules coordinator Dennis Stevenson agreed to stay on past his July 2019 retirement date to help Republican Gov. Brad Little cut the state's administrative rules.

Those rules touch on nearly every aspect of daily life, from consumer and environmental protections to hunting and fishing licenses.

Little had sweeping authority to make those cuts after the House and Senate failed to pass a measure approving all the rules. Now, lawmakers want Stevenson to help them understand the cuts.