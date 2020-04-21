Idaho pursuing land exchange deal with timber company, US

Idaho officials haven't given up on a three-way land swap and cash deal involving a private timber company and the U.S. Forest Service that is running into opposition from the Nez Perce Tribe.

The tribe is concerned it could lose access under treaty rights it has with the U.S. government if Idaho ends up owning what is now federal land.

Republican Gov. Brad Little said Tuesday he has engaged with the tribe seeking a way forward.

The governor says the potential deal could increase Idaho's state-owned lands with timber-producing forests.

Some counties are also worried about a loss of tax revenue if the land goes from private to public ownership.