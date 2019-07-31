Idaho ranked #2 state least likely for thefts in the summer

A new report says Idaho is the number two state least likely for summer theft.

The report from vivintsource.com looked at state totals on thefts committed in the months of June, July and August in the past 5 years.

It also looked at thefts per capita and thefts per 10,000 residents over those five years.

Turns out, Idaho is the second to the lowest state according to the report.

KMVT spoke with police officer J.P. O’Donnell about this, and he said that the report goes to show the type of community that we live in, but he also wants to remind people of a few things to always be aware of.

“One thing we like to do to remind people to keep those numbers low, is you know, to be safe, to protect yourself, but more so, lock your doors, items of high value, don't keep them visible. If we are talking (about) in a vehicle, make sure they are locked up, they are secured,” O’Donnell said.

The state of New York was ranked number 1 state least likely for theft.