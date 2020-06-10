Idaho ranks 4th for fewest coronavirus restrictions

All 50 states now have partially reopened in some capacity and a new study by WalletHub shows Idaho ranks fourth in the nation for the fewest coronavirus restrictions.

The only three states with fewer restrictions are South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin. The study looked at several metrics including requirements to wear masks in public and the rate at which the states were re-opening nonessential business and restaurants and bars.

KMVT spoke with a WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez, who said some of the states with the fewest restrictions also have some of the lowest coronavirus death rates, so it does make sense they are moving more quickly to re-open the economy from a health standpoint as well as an economic perspective and added schools re-opening is something important to look at.

“The other component there, is there are a lot of parents who can’t go back to work unless their kids go back to school. So that’s the economic standpoint," Gonzalez said. "So, just really a two pronged approach to all these different things. So obviously at the end of the day we’re talking about a virus, so health has to be part of this equation too.”

Gonzalez added that since Wallet-Hub started looking at the re-opening May 5, Idaho has always been in the top 5 states with the fewest restrictions and are maintaining some of the lowest death rates so that bodes well for the Gem State.

The top five states in order are South Dakota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Idaho and Utah.