Idaho ranks No. 1 nationally for highest rate of parole and probation violators

The Gem State is No. 1 with the highest rate of people in prison because they violated parole or probation.

Parole and probation officers Octavio Diaz and Michael Higley talking (KMVT image/Elenee Dao)

In a report released by the Council of State Governments, 62% of people that were in prison in 2018 were incarcerated for supervision violations.

That means on any day in Idaho, 5,298 people were detained because they violated supervision with an annual cost to the state of $111 million, according to the report. They said the figures do no account for the substantial local costs of keeping people in jail for supervision violations.

Arkansas and Missouri came in second with both at 54%.

"When you really look at it from the standpoint of who is going through our front door, you look at who’s coming to us in terms of new commitments on term prison sentences and the answer is pretty alarming," said Josh Tewalt, the director for the Idaho Department of Correction. "Because, over three quarters of them are people who failed probation and who failed parole or they’ve failed to retain jurisdiction program, which is a diversion area program."

As of Tuesday, the Idaho Department of Correction has more than 9,000 people under the jurisdiction of the department across the Gem State and in Texas, and more than 16,500 people are on probation and parole in the state.

However, there are technical violations such as missing curfew, not paying supervision costs and missing court dates that won't necessarily put an offender back in jail.

"If our technical violations are too low, and our violations for new crimes are too high, it tells me we’re not intervening soon enough. We are not getting that person off the street before they create new crime or have another victim in our communities," Tewalt said.

For probation and parole officers, sometimes it's difficult for them to see those people they work so hard to keep on a good path go back behind bars.

"It's hard. You have to remember their choices are their own and you can't make anyone make a decision," said Michael Higley, a senior probation and parole officer.

In their caseloads, officers can watch a person from months to years.

"It can be a let down sometimes because they're doing so great and all of a sudden life throws a curve ball at them," said Octavio Diaz, a lead probation and parole officer.

Officers visit with their offenders either in the office or make home visits unannounced.

"Anytime we go out in the field really we don't know what's going to happen," Diaz said.

He said he would rather have a second officer go with him to home visits. One officer could talk to the offender while the other goes around and checks inside the home, making sure they don't find anything that might violate their terms of probation or parole.

"They basically go through the residence, they check in the rooms, they make sure no one's hiding, there's no extra bodies there," Diaz said.

Diaz said he didn't have to write a violation for someone since April until last Monday.

"A lot of it really depends on the nature of their crime and a lot of it depends on the offenders themselves. How much effort are they willing to put forth," he said.

Tewalt said he wants to go to legislators this next session with a proposal to help provide more services to help the offenders get better and be successful.

"We’re referring (to) them as community connection centers and they’re going to offer a level of accountability for high-risk probationers that just hasn’t existed in our model before, but also, they’re going to offer a level of support of services and resources to that population that hasn’t existed under one roof for that population," he said.

In this model, they would hold offenders accountable, but help them with behavioral and mental health, too.

They would also want to help them with other supportive services such as housing, employment, transportation and building healthy relationships, Tewalt said.

"Those are all really important factors in helping in providing people with stability that they need to be amenable to the treatment that we’re trying to provide," he said.

Another component would also include residential space for parole violators.

"Which is going to really help us move us closer to our ultimate goal of reserving prison space for those who truly need it and to have a residential component that’s more community based will allow us to provide the intervention services for whom it is appropriate," he said.

Tewalt said they're still figuring out the concept and how it could all help the staff be successful with their caseloads.

"We’re really excited about what those centers will offer in the ability to actually improve public safety and reduce crime in our communities, is what all of us want," he explained.

The officers say they also want to see their offenders succeed and become productive members of the community.

"I like to try and help put people in a better situation than what they walked in the door with. It’s not the easiest population to work with, but that’s part of the challenge," Higley said.

Some might have a connotation that parole and probation officers are rude — for lack of a better word.

"We wear a gun just like the people that incarcerated them. For them, it's sometimes hard for them to distinguish a cop and a PO. We are law enforcement, but we’re also a social worker at the same time," Diaz said. "Sometimes, believe that we’re mean because we end up incarcerating them and taking them back into jail. We’re here for their success."

Diaz wants to remind those who have a bad view of officers that they are also human.

"Sometimes, our emotions do get in the way. Sometimes, we do raise our voice and sometimes we are stern," he said. "We gauge that, we do it as needed... You have to think sometimes we are involved in high-stress situations and we need to react. We’re human as well, but sometimes we go based off of emotion. That is me personally."

A successful story of someone finishing out their probation or parole term is rewarding, Higley said.

"That’s determined by your actions. Even though I might have had a part, I think it's really huge on that person's success that they were able to accomplish what they did," Higley said.