Idaho rebound cash grants still available

There is still money available for small businesses in the form of Idaho rebound cash grants.

30,000 small businesses in Idaho have the opportunity to benefit from $300 million in cash grants made available to businesses impacted by COVID-19.

In a press conference, Twin Falls City Council member Christopher Reid said that at this time 194 businesses in Twin Falls County have received funds from the rebound grants, and more money is still available.

“There is still a lot of money left, so those businesses that are either in the process, their application is being processed, those that are looking at potentially getting those funds, there is still money available,” said Reid.

To apply, you can go to rebound.idaho.gov, where you can find applications for those who are self-employed, or small businesses with up to 50 employees.

