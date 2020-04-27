Idaho receives 24 million in federal funds

Idaho will be receiving nearly 24 million dollars, in federal funds to help schools and roads, in rural areas.

Idaho counties will receive thousands of dollars each, under the Secure Rural Schools Program, which allocates funds every year.

These funds are administered through the U.S. Forest Service and vary from area to area.

Cassia County will be getting $223,328.80, and Twin Falls County will be receiving $81,260.66.

These payments are critical to maintain educational programs, law enforcement and infrastructure needs.

However, this year might be a bit different. That’s according to Chris James, who is the fiscal manager at the Cassia County School District. “There are different needs. Also in light of the 1% hold back for this fiscal year, announced by the Governor, that may shift what we use these funds for. They may be needed to continue to fund operations, instead of any kind of capital improvement.”

