Idaho reduces unemployment claim backlog, doubles call center agents

The Idaho Department of Labor catches up on a backlog of unemployment claims brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent stay-home order.

The state said Gov. Brad Little’s executive orders eased eligibility requirements and brought a pending 42,000 claims down to about 20,000.

As of Wednesday, the number of active filers awaiting payment dropped from more than 17,000 to 8,500 individuals, according to a news release.

The state announced doubling its call center agents from 50 to 100. Those new hires should be ready to handle phones calls, new claims, unlock accounts and provide other assistance by Thursday.

The DOL saw 2.5 times the total number of initial claims filed in 2019 during the first 12 weeks following the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration.

Seventy five percent of the 149,227 initial claims filed were filed in the first five weeks, creating a huge backlog. The department estimates the backlog of pending claims will be eliminated by the end of July.

Like other states, Idaho has seen an increase in fraudulent claims over the past several weeks. About 25 percent of new claims during the week of June 8 were flagged for possible identity theft. A team of staff members is dedicated to identifying and addressing fraud to ensure claims are not being paid to fraudulent or off-shore bank accounts.