Idaho residents buy more liquor, less beer

Idaho residents are buying less beer and more liquor, according to the state Liquor Division.

The Idaho Press reports Liquor Divsion Director Jeff Anderson told the legislature's budget-writing committee on Friday that the division returned a record dividend of more than $83 million in fiscal year 2019.

That's about $6.8 million more than the previous year.

Anderson says Idaho resident's purchases mirror a national trend with consumption of spirits increasing at the expense of beer.