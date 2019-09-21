Across the country Friday, millions of people were out on the streets demanding leaders to take action on climate change, and the same was happening in the gem state.

Idaho residents flood the capitol building calling on state leaders to take action on climate change (Darlene Jentzsch)

In Hailey, Mountain Home, Boise, and other areas residents were showing up at climate strikes and calling on state leaders in peaceful protest.

Many strikes around the country are led by the youth. All celebrating the 1 year anniversary of the Swedish 16 year old Greta Thunberg, Who recently testified on Capitol Hill, and has drawn major attention to the climate crisis.

KMVT caught up with one Rupert mother and her daughter who were on their way to the Boise strike early Friday morning.

Darlene Jentzsch, a Rupert resident and climate advocate tells KMVT what she hopes this experience at the Boise State Capitol building will do for her young daughter.

"I'm hoping that she will see that for as divided as we think we are, were not divided, and we are one small part of a really big world," Jentzsch says.

After Darlene Spoke with KMVT she and her daughter then loaded up their protest signs and head for Boise.

Darlene was able to provide photos and videos of the protests, where Idaho residents can be seen flooding the outside and the inside of the Idaho capitol building. Many youth were there, many of which took off school to be a part of this global movement.

KMVT did reach out the Idaho governors office to get comment on the climate strikes and are currently still waiting on a response.