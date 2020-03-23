Idaho schools to soft close until April 20

According to superintendent Luke Schroeder of the Kimberly School District, the Idaho State Board of Education directed all public school districts and charter schools to soft close until April 20, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soft close means no students on campus and schools will deliver services remotely.

The essential services are:

- Provide food services to under-served populations and childcare for community members who provide critical services.

- Develop and implement plans for delivering remote or distance learning strategies (online, video or teleconference).

- Develop a plan for providing special education-related services.

“Today’s Board action is a first step towards alleviating some of the pressure our districts are experiencing,” Board President Debbie Critchfield said. “Local administrators and boards are working around the clock to manage this crisis. They are dealing with a lot and we don’t want them to worry about state rules. This guidance is intended to give them more time to focus on priority services outlined by the Board and the Governor’s K-12 Emergency Council.”

In other actions, the Board also waived certain high school graduation requirements including ISAT testing, the senior project, and college entrance exam.