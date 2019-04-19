Idaho settles whistleblower case for more than $500K

A federal trial in a whistleblower lawsuit filed against the state of Idaho has been canceled after the state settled the case for more than $500,000.

The Idaho Statesman reported on Thursday that former Idaho Department of Labor purchasing agent James Cryer sued the department in December 2016, claiming it retaliated against him and fired him for his efforts to stop employees from skirting purchasing rules.

A court document filed April 12 shows the case has been settled and dismissed.

The Idaho Department of Labor paid half of the $545,000 settlement. Department of Administration Program Specialist Diane Blume says the department's risk management program paid the other half. The state also will pay Cryer's legal fees, although that amount has not been determined.

