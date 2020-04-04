Idaho state parks remain open- for now

We've heard from you about whether or not state parks are open, and we can tell you that yes, they are open, but with some exceptions.

Idaho state parks are open for day use – but camping, hands-on activities and large group events are discontinued. All cabins, yurts, structures, and shelters are closed until at least April 30, and campgrounds, until at least May 15.

Campgrounds have been closed to comply with Governor Brad Little's stay-at-home order.

Craig Quintana, with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, warns that too many people have been ignoring social distancing, routinely coming within six feet of others and gathering in groups of 10 or more.

“Two weeks ago we had the combination of really nice weather and they stay at home directive had just come out, and so a lot of people hit the parks two weeks back, and a large part of the majority were not practicing social distancing, they were right on top of each other, shoulder to shoulder, gathering in big groups,” Quintana said.

On their website, they write they cannot condone this behavior, and access to parks could be restricted -- or parks closed all together -- unless visitors practice safe recreation.

