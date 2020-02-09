Idaho students attend HOSA regional event at CSI

Students interested in pursuing a career in the health field, gathered at the College of Southern Idaho Saturday for the first ever HOSA Regional Event.

HOSA is a student organization which stands for, Health Occupations Students of America. High school and college students spent Saturday practicing health skills, and knowledge in various tests and skill based competitions.

HOSA students will eventually compete at the state level, in several topics such as, forensics, sports medicine, and dental science.

"We're about student success, and we're about providing opportunities for students to just really excel and be the best they can be, and live their dream. That's exciting for me and that's just rewarding," said Rene Rambur, health workforce program manager.

Rambur also said one of most amazing parts of the event, was the inspiration both college and high school students get from each other, feeding off each others interests in the health and medical field.