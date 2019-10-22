Idaho submits Medicaid expansion waiver for family planning

Idaho officials have submitted a Medicaid expansion waiver requiring patients get a referral from a primary physician before they can get family planning services such as birth control, abortions or pregnancy care.

The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare submitted the waiver Friday to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Waivers are required when a state wants to deviate from Medicaid rules.

Voters authorized Medicaid expansion in November with an initiative that passed with 61% of the vote after years of inaction by the Idaho Legislature.

But lawmakers earlier this year added restrictions requiring five waivers, including a work requirement waiver the state submitted late last month.

Idaho Medicaid expansion enrollment begins Nov. 1, and coverage starts Jan. 1.

