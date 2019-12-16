Idaho universities, college announce in-state tuition freeze for 2020

Presidents from Idaho’s four-year higher education institutions announced a freeze in tuition for resident undergraduate students in 2020.

The announcement was made Thursday. A news release said University of Idaho, Lewis-Clark State College, Boise State University and Idaho State University are taking this step to address the issue of college affordability in Idaho.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little said he commends the university presidents for not seeking tuition increases.

“It is absolutely imperative that we do all we can to make higher education within reach for more Idahoans,” Little said in a news release. “When we make tuition affordable, increase access to scholarships, and push for efficiencies at the universities, the result is a strengthened workforce and more opportunities for Idahoans to improve their lives.”

Idaho State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield said the presidents “made good on a pledge” made last spring to work with the board to contain tuition costs.

“This will result in serious budget strains on all of our campuses, but I applaud the presidents and trust their skills as administrators to find ways to balance the need for quality education while taking this step to help preserve access and affordability for Idaho students,” Critchfield said.

In April, Idaho colleges and universities approved tuition increases. University of Idaho approved a 5.6% increase for in-state undergraduate students. Boise State University full-time resident undergrads saw an increase of 4.9%. Idaho State University full-time resident students paid 6.1% more. Lewis-Clark State College increased tuition by 5.5% for full-time undergrads.

Critchfield said the board is discussing a long-term plan and explained that state funding hasn’t returned to pre-recession levels and internal costs at universities continue to rise.

“Board members and the presidents look forward to working with policy makers to develop strategies for a sustainable funding model that moves students and Idaho forward,” Critchfield said.

According to Thursday’s news release, Idaho’s public colleges and universities generate more than $3.3 billion annually in gross state product while training the current and next generation of Idaho’s workers.