Idaho visitors could see big hike in hunting, fishing fees

Updated: Tue 2:45 PM, Feb 11, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Legislation significantly increasing what it will cost nonresidents to hunt deer and elk in Idaho is heading to the full Senate.

The Senate Resources and Environment Committee approved the measure Monday that the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says resident hunters asked for so there will be less overcrowding in the field.

Fish and Game is capping how many nonresidents can hunt deer and elk. But that will result in reducing Fish and Game revenue with fewer nonresident hunters.

To make up for that, Fish and Game is increasing hunting and fishing costs for non-residents. The legislation has already passed the House.

 
