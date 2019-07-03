Idaho voted 5th most patriotic state

Idaho has been voted the fifth most patriotic state in a recent study completed by Wallet Hub.

New Hampshire, Wyoming, Vermont, and Utah were the top four, with Idaho being fifth.

The study looked at a combination of "military engagement" and "civic engagement" to determine the state's rankings.

The military engagement score considered metrics such as number of active-duty military members and veterans per capita, average number of new enlistees in the military from 2012 to 2017, and share of citizens in the military reserves.

Colin Randolph, a volunteer at the Twin Falls Visitor Center, has lived here since 1972 and has no plans to leave.

"Well, I like living in Idaho because of truly all the tourism activities, not only am I a volunteer at the visitor center, I am a tourist too. I travel all over the state of Idaho and see the back roads and the most beautiful places, and we have more in Idaho than most states combined, I think," Randolph said.

Randolph said if there was one word to describe Idaho it would be scenic.

He said he thinks everyone should visit Idaho at least once, to see everything it has to offer.