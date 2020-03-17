Idaho wildlife agency kills 17 wolves in Lolo Zone

Wildlife officials say more than a dozen wolves were killed last month to help curb struggling elk populations in north-central Idaho.

The Lewiston Tribune reported that the Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced Monday it killed 17 wolves in the remote Lolo Zone.

The zone includes part of the Clearwater National Forests and stretches to the Montana state line.

Agency officials say the agency is allowed to kill wolves and other predators when they are causing conflicts with people, or are a significant factor in deer and elk population declines.

Some environmental groups have argued culling is unethical, unjustified and ineffective.