State wildlife authorities are investigating a poaching incident after a sturgeon carcass was found in the Boise River.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says the report came in March 3, and a conservation officer who investigated found a 6-foot carcass with only the head and fins still attached.

White sturgeon are a protected species in Idaho.

They can be caught, but anglers are required to release them safely and without removing them from the water.