Idaho wineries want to store extra wine in the state

Large bottles of various wines sit on a pallet at Parma Ridge Vinyards in Parma, Idaho, (about 45 miles west of Boise) Friday morning, Feb. 21, 2003. Owner Dick Dickstein is experimenting with the wine in these bottles to find the best tasting wine. (AP Photo/Troy Maben)
Posted:

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho's wine industry wouldn't have to store extra wine in neighboring states under proposed legislation.

The House State Affairs Committee voted Thursday to send to the full House the measure the state's wine industry says would save it tens of thousands of dollars. Idaho has some 60 wineries.

But Idaho law doesn't allow extra wine they produce they don't have room for to be stored in Idaho.

The legislation would allow the use of third-party bonded warehouses that could store the wine.

Backers say it would save Idaho wineries money while also creating new business in Idaho.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus