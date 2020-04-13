Idaho woman dies from injuries suffered in Boise house fire

(Source: Ada Be / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
Updated: Mon 11:48 AM, Apr 13, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Fire officials in Idaho say an 80-year-old woman died from injuries suffered during a house fire.

The Boise Fire Department says the fire at a home in Boise started around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities did not immediately identity the victim, who was initially transported to a local hospital with burns and later transferred to another medical facility in the state where she died.

A second woman inside the home at the time suffered smoke inhalation, but the 53 year old did not require transport to a hospital.

Authorities say the fire was caused by smoking while using medical oxygen.

 
