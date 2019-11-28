Idaho won't share driver's license info with U.S. Census

A public affairs specialist from the U.S. Census Bureau confirmed to KMVT news Tuesday over email Idaho would not be sharing state driver's license records with the Bureau.

This came after a Trump administration executive order to expand the use of federal, state, and local administrative records.

The Associated Press reported in October that at least 13 states had refused to share the driver's license data.

Vincent Trimboli, a communication manager from the Idaho Transportation Department, said the state denied the voluntary request because it went against citizens' privacy.

"Much of the information they're requesting like height, weight, color, and citizenship are not related to the census itself, and we value our customer's information and felt like it was the best decision," Trimboli said.

He added they would, however, give out general demographics, such as one's age and where people live by county.

Nebraska is the first state to share its state driver's license records with the U.S. Census Bureau, the state's DMV confirmed last week on Wednesday.