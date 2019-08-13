Idaho Power Energy Efficiency Kits

Energy Efficiency Kits

Lots of people have received one of Idaho Power’s Energy-Saving Kits at their homes—if you haven’t click on the link to learn more from Idaho Power.

Student Energy Efficiency Kits

With back-to-school time in full swing, it would be a good time to let people know about student energy efficiency kits. Idaho Power’s Energy Wise Program provides 4th–6th grade teachers and students in the service area with resources to learn about using energy wisely. Each student receives a take-home kit with products to help save energy and reinforce what they are learning in the classroom by involving the whole family. The kits include an LED night light and light bulbs, a shower timer, a digital thermometer, a high-efficiency shower head and more.

Last year alone, students saved nearly 2 million kWh of electricity, which is enough to power 2,100 average-sized homes for a year. There is no cost to participate and teachers who sign up are eligible for a mini-grant of $100 for completing the program.

Business Energy Efficiency Kits

Idaho Power has free energy-saving kits for businesses, with three versions available. There are kits for restaurants, retail stores, and small offices. The content of each kit is slightly different based on the business needs.

The program is available to Idaho Power business customers in Idaho and Oregon.