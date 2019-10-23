Idahoans among top organ donor states in U.S.

More than 1 million Idahoans are currently registered as an organ donor. That's out of 1.75 million people in the Gem State, making the state one of the highest per capita donor registries in the nation.

To become an organ donor, people can go to the Department of Motor Vehicles when they obtain or renew their driver's license and register to become a donor.

"There are several things that you can add on to your driver's license — veteran status, and organ donor is also one of them," said Lt. Doug Sugden, who oversees the Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles. "We essentially ask them if they want to be an organ donor, and if they do, it gets added on the driver's license."

He added there's also the opportunity to donate $2 to organ donations; however, it's optional. The money would go to provide more awareness regarding organ donation, tissue donation and transplantation.