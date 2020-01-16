Idahoans can now call 211 for suicide prevention hotline

Those needing help when having a mental health crisis can now officially call 211 to reach the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline.

Gov. Brad Little announced the partnership between the 211 Idaho Care Line and the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline Tuesday.

Previously, callers seeking help would be transferred to an operator, who would give them a separate 10-digit phone number to call.

John Reusser, the director of the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, explained how it works.

“211 was able to change their phone systems so if you were to call 211 Idaho today, you would have the option to — one of the menu options will take you directly to the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline. And that option is available during their regular operation hours, but also after hours,” Reusser said.

The 211 number is strictly for Idahoans, and is not to be confused with the nationwide effort to replace the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Numbers from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare show suicide is the second-leading cause of death for Idahoan’s aged 15 to 34.