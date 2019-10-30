Drug Court celebrates 29 graduates in Jerome

Since its creation in 2001, Idaho’s drug court has helped 650 people stay sober, and Tuesday 29 more celebrated their accomplishments.

“They’ve all worked real hard to get to this point, and I can’t overstate the role of a positive support network is to maintaining a healthy recovery," said the host Hon. Eric J Wildman.

The program is strenuous, and past graduates gave advice to the upcoming class.

“Who you surround yourself with matters, if I surrounded myself with the people of my past, I would still be living in my past, what do you do with your free time?," a past graduate said.

Olympic skier and Rep. Muffy Davis had the crowd on the edge of their seats while she told her story.

“In fact while today is a success and a celebration, it’s also a new beginning, as every graduate eventually realizes, now is the time that you put all that you have gained, all you have learned to work," Davis said.

And as each graduate crossed that stage, their family and friends, counselors and mentors cheered loudly for them all.

“Applying for drug court was the best decision of my life and it’s a big reason why I’m sober today," said one of this year's graduates Michael Boere. "I want to thank the judge, drug court coordinator, my counselor and my family who was always there when I needed them. Thank you."

It takes more than a year to complete the drug court program.