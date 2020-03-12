Idaho Legislators are looking to review Common Core

Legislators are planning to review Idaho's Common Core state standards.

Peggy Hoy, the president of the Twin Falls Education Association, said the legislators are only reviewing the common core to simply learn the difference between the standards and the school curriculum. (Source: KMVT)

Teachers in the Gem State have come together to develop Idaho's core standards on what they want their students to be at by the end of the unit, quarter, semester, and school year, said Peggy Hoy, the president of the Twin Falls Education Association.

Hoy, who works closely with legislators and the House Education Chairman, said these standards set a specific target for students. Without a goal, she said, they would not have student achievements, which is something all the teachers aim for.

"They are going to review the standards they put developed an interim committee to review the standards," Hoy said. "Teachers are not afraid of reviews; teachers would like to review the standards. What we don't want is them to go away."

"Legislators shouldn't be writing our standards; the teachers need to write the standards," she said.