Idaho's coronavirus protective gear will last about 2 weeks

Idaho officials say the state has enough gowns, face shields, gloves and other medical supplies to last for two weeks in dealing with the coronavirus but more supplies are on the way.

Republican Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday visited a Boise site where the state is receiving and distributing medical supplies provided by donors, the federal government and others.

Little says protecting healthcare workers is a key component in preserving healthcare capacity.

“Right now, Idaho has enough personal protective equipment for our healthcare workers’ needs, and we are continuing to secure more medical supplies to further prepare us,” Gov. Little said. “The protection of our healthcare workers is a big part of preserving healthcare capacity, and ample personal protective equipment keeps them healthy and safe.

He says his statewide stay-at-home order is working to slow the spread of the virus.

A Johns Hopkins University tally Tuesday says Idaho as of Tuesday afternoon had 1,464 virus cases and 33 deaths.