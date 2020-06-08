Idaho's initiative process lawsuit dismissed by Judge

Idaho State Capitol building in Boise (Source: KMVT)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 9:14 AM, Jun 08, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) A federal lawsuit challenging Idaho’s ballot initiative process as unconstitutional because it requires signatures from multiple legislative districts has been dismissed.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge David C. Nye on Monday ruled that Idaho's ballot initiative process does not violate the Fourteenth Amendment’s equal protection clause involving fairness in voting.

The ruling potentially clears the way for lawmakers to make the initiative process much more difficult by expanding the number of legislative districts where signatures must be collected.

A 2019 attempt to do so failed when Republican Gov. Brad Little vetoed the legislation amid fears a federal court could dictate the state's initiative process.

 
