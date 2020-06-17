Idaho's largest fair cancelled this year

Fairgoers spin around on the "Wave Swinger" at the Western Idaho Fair Sunday, Aug. 19, 2007, at the Expo Idaho Center in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Idaho Press-Tribune, Charlie Litchfield)
Updated: Wed 9:39 AM, Jun 17, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — Boise's Western Idaho Fair has been canceled this summer.

Fair officials made the announcement on Tuesday and said it was a difficult decision "after reviewing many possible scenarios and receiving advice from Western Idaho Fair's advisory board and Ada County officials."

It's the state's largest event and attracts a quarter of a million people every year.

While the fair will be mostly canceled, staff members are still planning to host the popular 4-H and future Farmers of America youth exhibits, competitions and sales.

 
