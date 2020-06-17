Idaho's largest fair cancelled this year

Boise's Western Idaho Fair has been canceled this summer.

Fair officials made the announcement on Tuesday and said it was a difficult decision "after reviewing many possible scenarios and receiving advice from Western Idaho Fair's advisory board and Ada County officials."

It's the state's largest event and attracts a quarter of a million people every year.

While the fair will be mostly canceled, staff members are still planning to host the popular 4-H and future Farmers of America youth exhibits, competitions and sales.

