Idaho's rules and regulations on owning a firearm

If you were to walk into Red’s Trading Post to purchase a gun, the first thing you’d have to do would be pass a background check.

Ryan Horsley, the general manager of Red's Trading Post in Twin Falls, tells KMVT what happens when someone comes in to purchase a gun.

“It’s generally an instant background check, where we either know if it’s a proceed, a deny or a delay," said Ryan Horsley, general manager of Red's Trading Post. "They are in and out the door within, generally within 10 minutes."

The background check is done with the FBI and the bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms, and explosives.

In Idaho, as long as you are old enough and pass the background check, then you can purchase a gun.

“You have to be 21 to purchase hand gun in-store, and for long gun, it’s 18, which is federal law," Horsley said.

As the gun control debates fire through social media, many are asking if there should be stricter laws for purchasing guns.

"What's important is, I think everyone needs to acknowledge that we need to start a dialogue," said attorney Daniel Brown at Fuller Law Offices. "How to make regulations more effective."

Brown said there are ways people can get around the laws that are put in place.

“People who legitimately purchase a firearm can will go in and purchase a firearm, only to then give that firearm to someone who isn’t supposed to possess it," he said. "We see that even though there are regulations in place, they are always trying to get around those regulations."

Brown said there isn’t one right answer, but something does need to be done.

“If we take the position that nothing needs to be done, then nothing will change, and this is our new reality and that should not be so, particularly when we see these horrific mass shootings, we don’t want this to be repeated," Brown said.

Currently, the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, left at least 31 people dead.