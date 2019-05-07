Idaho's tax revenues come in higher than expected in April

Idaho's tax revenue collections came in higher than expected in April, but the state is still falling short of the forecast for the fiscal year.

The Legislative Services Budget and Policy office says general fund revenue collections came in about $36 million higher than expected in April. If tax collections meet the forecast for June, the state will end the fiscal year with about 1 percent less in revenue than it collected last year.

Idaho's fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30, and lawmakers have to set the budget for the upcoming year before they know exactly what the state's revenue will be. So far for this fiscal year, individual income tax collections are nearly $177 million lower than the same period last year.

