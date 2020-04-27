Idaho's top school official sues lawmakers, education board

Idaho's top school official says lawmakers violated the state constitution by approving two laws that reduce her ability to direct critical public school operations.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra filed a lawsuit with the Idaho Supreme Court on Friday against the Legislature and the State Board of Education.

Ybarra is a statewide-elected official whose authority comes from the state's constitution.

She says lawmakers don't have the authority to trim her office's responsibilities.

She is asking the court to declare unconstitutional laws that remove 18 employees and $2.7 million from her direct control. She is also asking for an expedited court procedure.

