Idaho's transgender birth certificate ban goes back to court

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The group whose lawsuit successfully forced the state of Idaho to allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificate has returned to court.
Lambda Legal asked a judge Thursday to affirm that her ruling still stands.
Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little about two weeks signed into law a new ban on changing gender on birth certificates.
That came despite a 2018 ruling by U.S. District Judge Candy Dale that the state's previous ban was unconstitutional.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has warned lawmakers that defending a lawsuit in court could cost taxpayers $1 million.