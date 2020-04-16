Idaho's transgender birth certificate ban goes back to court

The group whose lawsuit successfully forced the state of Idaho to allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificate has returned to court.

Lambda Legal asked a judge Thursday to affirm that her ruling still stands.

Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little about two weeks signed into law a new ban on changing gender on birth certificates.

That came despite a 2018 ruling by U.S. District Judge Candy Dale that the state's previous ban was unconstitutional.

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has warned lawmakers that defending a lawsuit in court could cost taxpayers $1 million.