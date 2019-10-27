Immanuel Lutheran school speaks on 2018 grant money

The documentary "Conquest of the Snake" did something quite rare for those in the community: the writer and producer Andrew Vawser and executive director Jim Paxton gave all of the DVD profits to Magic Valley schools and libraries -- one specifically, Immanuel Lutheran school.

The school received a total of $3, 500 in 2018 from the DVD net proceeds, which went to new music supplies, according to the music teacher, Laurel Gibson.

Gibson said when the school received the grant money, she proposed the funds should go toward the music department since students were already missing certain instruments.

"We were able to use the funds to purchase 25 of ukuleles, a classroom set of ukulele and some a world drumming set," she said.

Gibson added it couldn't have been better timing when the school received the grant money as they were trying to think of different ways to broadened their music program.