Impeachment trial heads to historic end in frenetic week

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial heads toward a historic conclusion this week.

Senators are all-but-certain to acquit him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, but there’s still plenty of drama to unfold before the final vote Wednesday.

The vote is expected to cap a months-long investigation into whether Trump improperly withheld U.S. military aid from Ukraine in a bid to pressure it to launch investigations into Democratic rival Joe Biden.

In a frenetic week, the 2020 presidential election kicks off in Iowa on Monday and Trump will give his State of the Union address Tuesday, before senators cast their final votes.

