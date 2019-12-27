Importance of an emergency savings fund

Money and finances can be a touchy subject but it is important to have a rainy day fund.

A recent GOBankingrates survey showed nearly 70 percent of respondents have less than one thousand dollars in savings.

Jeff Freckleton a financial adviser with Edward Jones in Twin Falls says it is important that you have an emergency savings account at all times for life's unpredictability. Such as a sudden illness, accident, job loss or surprise home or car repair.

"You need to be in control of your money. And so you need to be able to budget, you need to be able to know what's coming in and what's going out, so that you can be able to be in control when those expenses do come. The bottom line is it's not how much you make, its how much you spend." Freckleton told KMVT.

Freckleton went on to explain having an emergency savings account can also help create the foundation for an overarching retirement plan, but you must make sure money is allocated for both short term as well as long term.

Freckleton said, "if you can start to do that you will have that mindset of a, savings for those things that may or may not happen in life, but can also put yourself into a position to succeed for your long-term such as retirement or any of those other things are concerned."

He says it comes down to having the mindset of paying yourself first, such as in the form of a savings account or retirement account in order to create your future savings.

