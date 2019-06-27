Vandals steal, damage Wendell couples' mailbox

When Debbie and Ron Race got back to their home on Bob Barton Highway in Wendell on Tuesday, something was missing… their mailbox.

“My wife is the one that discovered it, because she went out to go put some letters in the mailbox, and she looked down, and it wasn’t there. It was gone,” Ron Race said.

The Race’s called the Gooding County Sherriff’s Office to report the crime, and immediately went out to search for their mailbox.

A couple hours later, their neighbor who lived three miles away returned it to them. The mail inside was damaged.

“We called the sheriff’s office, and we went looking a little ways down the road and stuff and couldn't find it. And what, a couple hours later, the lady about 3 miles down the road brought it back, and she told us hers was stolen too," Race said.

According to the United States Postal Service, defacing or stealing someone's mailbox and mail is a federal crime.

Ron spent at least several hours Wednesday repairing the mailbox. He said it appeared to have been hit by a hammer.

Debbie and Ron want people to be aware of these crimes because many people get important items in their mailbox.

“I usually go out and check my mail right away, but we were at the doctor’s. I just want to get the word out so that people are aware that this is happening. Lots of people get checks in the mail. Elderly people get social security.” Debbie said.

The Gooding County Sheriff’s Office hasn't found the person who committed this felony.