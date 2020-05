A young mountain lion was found injured near Rexburg and officials came to the decision that it had to be euthanized a day later.

(Source: Andrew Sorensen Idaho Fish and Game)

CBS2 reports the Idaho Department of Fish and Game found the young male lion injured on the outskirts of Rexburg on Saturday.

The lion had an injury on his right flank. It was watched overnight and given antibiotics.

IDFG decided the injury was too severe and euthanized the animal.