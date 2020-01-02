Inmate in Ontario prison has died

The Oregon Department of Corrections says an Ontario inmate has died.

Sixty-nine year old Joseph Edward Tavares was serving a life sentence for aggravated murder when he died Tuesday afternoon.

Tavares started serving his sentence in 1996. He passed away in the infirmary while on hospice.

Corrections officials say they take all in-custody deaths seriously.

They say the agency is responsible for the care and custody of 14,700 individuals who are incarcerated in 14 institutions across the state.

