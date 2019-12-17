Inmate who walked away from job in Boise community back in custody

A Treasure Valley community reentry center resident who walked away from his job in the community is now back in custody.

Reentry center resident Jackie Keierleber, 40, walked away from his job on Franklin Road in Boise on Saturday, the Idaho Department of Correction said in a news release.

Acting on a tip, IDOC fugitive investigators found him at around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday walking through a parking lot near the 190 block of Bannock Street. He was then taken into custody without incident.

According to records, he had convictions in Ada County for driving under the influence and grand theft.

