Intermountain Gas service to continue

Intermountain Gas is taking action to help customers, and maintain reliable service during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark Hanson, Intermountain Gas spokesman, said the company knows business and residential customers might have trouble paying their bills because of coronavirus related hardships.

Therefore, they will not be disconnecting customers for nonpayment during this time.

They have also filed requests with our regulatory commissions for a waiver that allows the company to waive late fees.

"We would still like customers if they're not able to make payments right away to call our customer service center and work out a payment plan that works out well for them," Hanson said.

Rest assured, Intermountain Gas will still respond to emergency calls.

The only difference between then and now, Hanson said, is they will be practicing social distancing, and staff will now ask over the phone if you or someone else in the home is sick or have been exposed to COVID-19.

That way, they can come up with a different alternative to get the job done while still protecting themselves.