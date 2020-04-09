Intermountain Healthcare facilities implement new visitor restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic

Intermountain Healthcare is implementing a more restrictive visitation policy at all Intermountain hospitals and clinics beginning Friday, April 10 at 7 a.m., according to a press release. The updated restrictions are intended to help keep those working at Intermountain facilities and the surrounding communities safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Friday, those coming to an Intermountain facility will undergo a temperature and symptom check for signs of illness related to COVID-19 before entering. According to the press release, no visitor displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or those who have tested positive for the virus will be allowed to enter the facility.

“While this change may create challenging situations for some people, it is a necessary and appropriate step given the anticipated growth in the number of cases of COVID-19. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time that we’re working to ensure the safety of our patients, caregivers, and community,” said Mark Briesacher, MD, chief physician executive for Intermountain.

\Intermountain Hospitals will also not allow visitors for hospital or emergency room patients unless they meet a certain set of exceptions. Those exception are included from the press in their entirety below:

"- End-of-life patients may have two total designated visitors while in the hospital. These two designated visitors may not switch with other individuals.

– Obstetric patients may have only one designated visitor for their entire hospital stay. A doula counts as a visitor. A surrogate child’s adopting or biologic parent counts as a visitor.

– Healthy newborn patients may have both parents as visitors.

– Patients who are younger than 18 may have one visitor/guardian per 24 hours. However, there can be no more than two people designated as visitors/guardians throughout the entire hospital stay. This policy also applies to newborn intensive care (NICU) patients and to cancer patients younger than 18.

– Patients who require assistance from another adult to stay safe may have one designated visitor who may stay with the patient in the facility throughout their stay if they are contributing to the patient’s well-being. Such visitation will be determined and monitored by the patient’s care team.

Visitors must be 18 or older. Visitors cannot visit adult cancer patients or those undergoing chemotherapy or transplant treatments because of the immunocompromised status of these patients.

For safety reasons, patients coming to clinics and InstaCare locations are asked to come alone, unless they are a minor or need assistance from another adult to stay safe. Visitors with symptoms of illness will not be allowed into these facilities."

For more information on the updated visitation policy visit Intermountainhealthcare.org