A onetime only drag show happened Thursday highlighting local drag queens and introducing international drag talent to the Magic Valley.

International Drag Queens highlight the importance of drag in rural communities (Jake Manuel Brasil/KMVT)

Taking a step away from the glitz and glamour found in many big cities, a few renowned drag queens made Twin Falls their home for a week in preparation for their upcoming show.

Thursday night the Radio Rondevoo event center showcased a onetime event never seen before in twin falls.

"That is just for Twin Falls,” said Caldwell Tidcue, also known as Bob the Drag Queen. "It is only happening one time. It will never be done again. It is a super unique event and it's special because. it's literally just for this town."

While speaking with the drag talent they shared with KMVT how much they have enjoyed their time in Twin Falls, and that the LGBT community is a lot bigger in the area than one would expect.

When not rehearsing for the show, the performers are helping local advocates spread their message of love, change and acceptance of diversity.

"People assume that we have an agenda and we don't," said David Huggard also known as Eureka O’Hara. "The only agenda we have is to have a good time and to be loved and accepted like everyone else in the world, I think that anyone in our society or really that is living wants to belong, and that's the message we are trying push; we belong, too, and we belong together, like all of us together."

When being asked what drag has done for their lives, many of them say it not only helped reveal who they are, but literally saved their lives. That's why walking on the stage Thursday, they hoped a small-town show can change lives in big way.

"To help convince a parent to accept a child who wants to do drag it's just, let them know that is not dangerous it really just a happy fun time and maybe they can dress up with them," O'Hara said. "It's like Halloween, gay Christmas."

As the LGBT community continues to grow in the Magic Valley, Bob the Drag Queen has one last message for the youth who could be struggling to find their true authentic selves.

"If you are out there and you are a child and you feel different and you know that you are different, just know you are not by yourself," Bob the Drag Queen said.

This onetime event was on Nov. 21 starting at 7 p.m.,admission was free to the public.