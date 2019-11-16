International pro basketball player & Twin Falls native gives back to community

Tanner Hazelbaker, international pro basketball player and graduate of Twin Falls High School, brought his talent back to the the community for a youth basketball camp on Saturday.

"You know I grew up here in Twin Falls, and there's not much basketball development opportunities for younger kids," Hazelbaker said. "I just wanted to give back to the community and provide what I could."

Dozens of kids were seen at the camp, which took place at the Magic Valley YMCA on Saturday, including many who'd signed up at the last minute to be coached by Hazelbaker.

"There's enthusiasm for basketball here, I know there is," Hazelbaker said. "The kids want to have the opportunity here to come and get trained, and I'm just excited to be able to be here to do it."

Hazelbaker's basketball talents have taken him as far away as France, and even to China where he currently lives in Shanghai. He hopes Saturday's camp is the first of many to come here in the area.