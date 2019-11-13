Internet providers speak on streaming services

Disney Plus is the latest streaming service competing with industry leaders, like Netflix and Hulu — it's the company's first streaming service.

While cable companies may experience a drought since some people are dishing out their cable services for streaming, internet providers are saying although it is relatively cheaper to stream, people might end up using more data.

If users don't read the fine print on plans, they may get an unexpected bill.

"They are in the fine print, and if people don't look at that and see, then they definitely get you on that fine print," said Jansen Herr, executive operations director at Safelink, adding "it will come back to bite them."

He also said he knows someone personally from Germany who did not read the fine print on his plan. The man streamed German radio every day and had a plan on data caps.

After a month, the provider sent him a $1200 bill for his internet.

Therefore, Herr advised people to look into a truly unlimited plan.