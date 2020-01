Interstate 84 is closed from milepost 222 in southeastern Cassia County all the way to the Utah border.

Earlier in the day, Idaho State Police investigated multiple crashes between milepost 227 and 233, due to slick roads and reduced visibility. Wind has played a factor in blowing snow across the roadway.

Meanwhile, ITD opened SH-81 and SH-77 early Friday afternoon.

For the most current road condition information check Idaho 511 Traveler Information.

.