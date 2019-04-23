Gov. Brad Little talks about his first 100 days in office

KMVT's Sharon Farsijani interviewed Gov. Brad Little on a variety of subjects that affects many Idahoans in his first 100 days in office. He had many things to say on a variety of isses and made it clear he is on a mission.

Gov. Brad Little interviewed by Sharon Farsijani at Jefferson Elementary School.

Some topics of what was discussed were his number one priority with reading scores and how it's important to enroll kids in school to enable them to have reading proficiency by third grade. He noted it's not only his constitutional but his moral obligation to make sure these kids get a good and proper start in their education.

Other topics discussed were his stand on gun laws now that 18 year olds don't have to carry a permit in Twin Falls. Where are we drawing a line since a recent law was rejected that would've allowed 18 year olds to carry a gun in schools? He made it clear that kids were not permitted to carry guns in schools.

Little also discussed issues concering faith healing, the legislature, the wild horse program and the ballot intiative.

Click on the video for the full interview.